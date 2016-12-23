Robeco to capitalise on ESG investing opportunities in Asia

04 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, USA By Hui Ching-hoo

Dutch asset manager Robeco is keeping a keen eye on the ESG (environmental, social and governance) market in Asia in view of growing awareness for sustainable investing among Asian institutional investors.

Arnout van Rijn, chief investment officer Asia Pacific of Robeco, tells Asia Asset Management in an exclusive interview that the trend has become increasingly popular across the region: “Currently, Asian institutional investors only account for a small percentage of our ESG client base, but we’ve seen huge potential there especially in advanced markets. We’ve secured a number of mandates in Japan, Korea, Hong Kong and Australia. Having said that, over 95% are still sourced from outside of the region.”

Mr. van Rijn goes on to say that most of Asian pension schemes are relatively small in size, with limited capability to invest in offshore markets. However, he argues that the scarcity of resources and lack of scalability should not be a stumbling block for these funds to break into ESG investing.

“Institutional investors don’t need to be resource rich. All they need is a clear framework for their asset managers to abide by. For example, we have a French pension client which only has one to two dedicated people to monitor its ESG investing rather than a whole department.”

Having realigned its sustainable investing strategies with the acquisition of Swiss-based sustainable asset manager SAM in 2006, Robeco and the newly-rebranded RobecoSAM are among the first asset managers to develop and integrate ESG research, into its investment analysis.

Mr. van Rijn admits that many institutional investors are still unfamiliar with the fundamentals of ESG investing, with some joining the bandwagon as a result of peer pressure. “As such, it’s important for us to help institutional investors to have a better understanding on the mandate and implement it effectively,” he comments.

To integrate ESG factors into the company’s investment decisions, Robeco pursues a three-step approach to quantify the impact of the factors by identifying and focussing on material issues, analysing the impact of material factors on the business model, and quantifying to adjust value-driver assumptions.

In Asia, Mr. van Rijn opines that the ESG focus is on corporate governance through engagement. He observes that there are some recurring themes in Asian corporate governance, i.e. lack of board independence, lack of a strong audit committee, and the general culture within corporate governance.

“On a positive note, some Asian regulators have made significant progress in enhancing governance. For example, the introduction of the Taiwan Stewardship Code in July 2016 and the introduction of Japan Corporate Governance Code in June 2015.

Finally, he concludes that there is some compelling evidence that shows an enhancement in returns as a result of including ESG factors into investment decisions.