Robeco names new Japan head

02 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Japan, Europe, Netherlands By Asia Asset Management

Robeco Institutional Asset Management (Robeco) has appointed Shiro Tsubota as president and representative director of its Japanese subsidiary, Robeco Japan Co.

Mr. Tsubota, who was formerly chief executive officer (CEO) of Henderson Global Investors Japan, succeeds Kikuo Kuroiwa. The appointment was effective July 31, Netherlands-based Robeco says in a statement.

Mr. Kuroiwa will leave Robeco to focus on his health once the management transition has been completed smoothly, a company spokeswoman tells Asia Asset Management.

Mr. Tsubota resigned from the Japanese subsidiary of UK’s Henderson Global Investors after five years as its CEO, following the latter’s merger with US company Janus Capital in May to form Janus Henderson Investors.

In his new role at Robeco Japan, he will offer investment strategies to Japanese investors. He reports to Graham Elliot, the Hong Kong-based managing director and head of Asia Pacific distribution at Robeco.

“We remain committed to growing our business in Asia, and Japan is a key market in this strategy. Mr. Tsubota brings to the company a deep understanding of Japan’s asset management industry and also prominent leadership experience,” Mr. Elliot says in the July 31 statement.

Mr. Tsubota adds that he will continue to promote the integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into Robeco’s investment strategies offered in Japan, based on its expertise in the field of sustainability investing.

Robeco opened its first Asia office in Tokyo in 2005 to provide advisory services to local investors. It set up Robeco Japan in September 2013. The company has been offering discretionary investment management (DIM) services to institutional investors since it secured a DIM licence three years ago.

Robeco has been diversifying its non-European income sources in recent years.

Its revenues from regions outside of Europe were 8.2 million euros (US$9.7 million) as at December 2016, representing 2% of total revenues, double the share from 2015.

Robeco had 148 billion euros in total AUM as of March 2017, up from 137 billion euros in September 2016.