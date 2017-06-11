Robeco wary of debt build up in China

28 April 2017 Category: News, Asia, China By Natalie Leung

Although China has opened up its bond market, the third largest in the world, to foreign investors, Netherlands-based asset manager Robeco is treading cautiously.

The liberalisation of the Mainland’s bond market offers great opportunities for global asset managers, but there is “no rush to jump… into the market”, Maurice Meijers, CEO Robeco Singapore, client portfolio manager for fixed income investments, said at an April 26 press briefing in Hong Kong.

The firm is concerned about repatriation of funds invested in the market, and the uncertainties remain as the bond market is just opening up.

“Most of the developments are still very young and the market has not yet experienced any stress since new regulations rolled out,” Mr. Meijers says.

“We want to understand and be certain about the conditions on which we can invest in the market, and (which) fit our requirements,” he adds. “We are monitoring the market closely.”

The build-up of debt in China is another concern, he says.

Robeco has a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise license and an on-the-ground A-share research team in China. As yet, the firm has not yet launched any funds to the public in the PRC.

Meanwhile, passive investment strategies are gaining in popularity as investors are becoming more-cost conscious, but Mr. Meijers says they are also looking for alpha products that can deliver excess returns.

He believes products that sit between low cost and alpha generation fit investors’ portfolios, given the growing demand for factor investing, which is positioned between passive exchange traded funds and active fundamental strategies. In factor investing, investors select factors, including value and market capitalisation of stocks and their weightings, instead of individual stocks.

Robeco specialises in active investment strategies, and there are no plans to move into the passive investment space, Mr. Meijers says.

The firm had 137 billion euros (US$149 billion) AUM as of the end of December 2016.