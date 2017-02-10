Jane Williams joins Russell Investments in lead research role

10 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, New Zealand By Asia Asset Management

US-headquartered asset manager Russell Investments has hired Jane Williams as a senior manager research analyst on its Australian and New Zealand equities team, to be based in Sydney.

Jane Williams

“Jane enhances our award-winning manager research process with deep experience across several asset classes, including Australian equities, global REITS and global-listed infrastructure,” remarks Symon Parish, chief investment officer, Australasia, at Russell Investments. “We expect she’ll add great value to this core capability, as a senior manager for ranking all Australian and New Zealand equity products.”

Before joining Russell Investments, Ms. Williams worked at BT Financial Group, a division of Westpac Banking Group, as a senior investment analyst with responsibility for researching fund managers for the group’s extensive financial planning network.

Her appointment was well received by Russell Investments’ private client services (PCS) division in Australia, which specialises in responding to the requirements of financial adviser clients. Siva Sivakumaran, managing director of PCS in Sydney, commented: “With seven years of direct experience working with advisers, Jane brings to the role a deep understanding of the importance of fund manager selection in achieving client objectives.”

Russell Investments’ global team of research analysts provides its wider investment team with access to evidence-based research, open architecture selection and rigorous oversight to facilitate an objective approach to constructing portfolio solutions. As of the end of December last year, the company had more than AUS$356 billion (US$271.59 billion) in AUM.