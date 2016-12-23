China’s overseas investment portfolio reaches US$312 billion

05 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Hong Kong, USA By Asia Asset Management

China’s total overseas investment portfolio stood at US$312 billion in June this year, with the US remaining as the country’s top destination for overseas portfolio investment, according to the latest data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

Investment in overseas equities stood at $186.7 billion, while bonds made up $125.4 billion of the Mainland’s total overseas portfolio.

The US remained the top investment destination, receiving $116.6 billion in investments, followed by Hong Kong with $72.4 billion and the Cayman Islands, attracting $20.3 billion.

It has recently been speculated that the central bank will announce measures to curb capital flight of the yuan by imposing a cap on yuan-denominated loans to overseas entities.

According to Reuters, companies that issue these loans must first register with SAFE and keep the loans within the set limits, which have yet to be revealed. The new rules, if enforced, will be among one of many ways the Chinese authorities have sought to curb capital outflows in recent months; including a ban on the use of friends’ currency quotas and discouraging the acquisition of insurance policies in Hong Kong.