Colin Brooks named vice chairman of Standard Chartered’s securities services business

02 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

London-headquartered multinational banking and financial services company Standard Chartered has appointed Colin Brooks as vice chairman, securities services, transaction banking. Based in Singapore, he will report to Margaret Harwood-Jones, global head, securities services, transaction banking.

Colin Brooks

Ms. Harwood-Jones remarks: “We are delighted to have Colin onboard at a time when we are embarking on the next phase of our growth strategy. His appointment is evidence of our commitment to grow the business and deliver our best to our clients. Colin is very well regarded in the industry and his track record of building close client relationships will be key in helping the business develop deeper client relationships to the highest standards across all of our 40 footprint markets.”

An industry veteran with over 26 years of experience across the Asian markets, Mr. Brooks began his custody career at HSBC in 1990 as part of a small team that created the firm’s securities services business. He went on to hold key senior positions in HSBC’s securities services business including chief operating officer of securities services, Asia Pacific; deputy head of securities services, Asia Pacific, and most recently, global head of custody & clearing – a role which he held for seven years.

Commenting on his new appointment, Mr. Brooks says: “Having been with Standard Chartered over the past year has given me great insights into its culture and what makes the bank so well regarded by many in the industry. I’m excited to be joining a bank that is fully committed to a client-centric approach and investing heavily to build out its client management and operational capabilities. I look forward to working closely with Margaret and the team to further our securities services business.”

Mr. Brooks will act as strategic adviser to support the ongoing establishment of Standard Chartered’s global securities services business and its growth strategy in his role as vice chairman. He will be responsible for setting up guiding principles in the implementation of the company’s new securities services organisation and will play an important role in re-aligning the client management model to that of its wider corporate and institutional banking segment. He will also help to deliver the global securities services business to clients by acting as a senior sponsor to a number of them globally and ensuring that the business continues to meet their changing needs.

Standard Chartered’s securities services business was reorganised in July 2016, bringing together the bank’s sales, product, service and technology & operations all under a newly-created global business line within transaction banking. Its securities services business serves the largest global custodians, broker-dealers and both international and local institutional investors globally.