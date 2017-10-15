Malaysia’s Securities Commission inks fintech pacts with three foreign regulators

20 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore By Goh Thean Eu

Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has signed agreements with regulators in Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore to cooperate on facilitating and regulating innovations in digital finance, three months after inking its first such pact with its Australian counterpart.

The move, which is part of the SC’s digital strategy, is expected to provide financial technology (fintech) companies looking for cross-border opportunities with greater clarity about regulations in the jurisdictions where they seek to operate.

The Malaysian regulator signed the so-called innovation cooperation agreements, or fintech bridges, with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, the Dubai Financial Services Authority, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore late last week.

The fintech bridges will enable greater information sharing on emerging fintech trends and regulatory developments, the SC says in a statement on September 14. It will also facilitate referrals of fintech companies seeking to operate in each other's jurisdiction, as well as help explore potential joint innovation projects.

According to the SC, this will help shape the regulatory approach and encourage the growth of digital finance in Malaysia.

The SC signed its first such agreement with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in June.

“The fintech bridges with major markets in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East form part of the SC’s digital strategy, and build on the already well-established relationships that the SC has with these regulators,” SC Chairman Ranjit Ajit Singh says in the statement. “Such efforts will promote innovation within capital markets, and enhance the cross-pollination of digital finance concepts, which will benefit financial services institutions, start-ups and investors alike.”

Softspace, a Malaysian fintech start-up that’s drawn investment from Japanese e-commerce company transcosmos, hailed the SC's move as an “exciting” development.

“Most fintech players would focus on growing regionally by providing cross-border financial services, and with technology, the cost of providing these services is low. The only obstacle for most fintech companies is regulations,” Chris Leong, Softspace's chief strategy officer, tells Asia Asset Management.

“This development will allow fintech players to have clarity on how to operate regionally,” he adds. “Overall it is an exciting development, and I don't believe that this would result in tighter regulations that will suppress growth.”

As part of Malaysia’s digital agenda, the SC became the first regulator in the Asia Pacific region to regulate equity crowdfunding in 2015, and followed up with peer-to-peer financing regulations last year.

The registered market-based financing platforms have raised a total 28 million ringgit (US$6.68 million) for 50 small and medium enterprises since commencing operations in mid-2016.

The Malaysian government expects digital economy’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product to grow to 20% by 2020 from 17% currently.