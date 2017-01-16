Malaysia’s SC unveils five-year blueprint for wealth management and Islamic funds

16 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Malaysia By Asia Asset Management

The Securities Commission (SC), Malaysia’s financial regulator, will formalise a framework on Shariah sustainable and responsible investments (SRI) in a bid to leverage on the country’s position as a leader in Asia for SRI investing, and attracting more institutional and global investors onto Malaysian shores.

These were among the new initiatives proposed in the SC’s new five-year Islamic Fund and Wealth Management blueprint. Malaysia currently leads the global Islamic capital market with a market size of 1.7 trillion ringgit (US$381 billion). The country’s asset managers currently hold 132.4 billion ringgit in Shariah-compliant assets. However, Malaysia’s Islamic fund and wealth management industry is still faced with the challenge of domestic-centricity, says the SC, with mandates predominantly sourced from domestic investors and clients.

Thus, in an effort to broaden the global capacity of Malaysia’s Islamic fund industry, the SC has proposed for Malaysia-based asset managers to establish and manage a multi-currency Shariah-compliant investment fund.

Other initiatives include broadening linkages and connectivity, capitalising on global opportunities and increasing the value-add and talent base within the Islamic capital market to enhance its product and service offerings.

Ranjit Ajit Singh, chairman of the SC, claims Malaysia is well positioned to seize opportunities within the Islamic fund and wealth management industries, as Malaysia currently has one of the largest middle-class Muslim populations in the Asia-Pacific region.

“This provides substantial opportunities for Malaysia, given its comprehensive Islamic finance sector, to establish itself as an international Islamic wealth management service provider, which will also reinforce the country's leadership in Islamic fund management,” he says.