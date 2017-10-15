Malaysia's Securities Commission unveils senior appointments

13 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Malaysia By Asia Asset Management

Malaysia's Securities Commission (SC) has named Kamarudin Hashim as executive director of its market and corporate supervision business group, in one of three new senior appointments.

Mr. Kamarudin, who was previously executive director of the SC’s intermediary and fund supervision division, will oversee the institution supervision, corporate surveillance, market surveillance and risk analysis departments in his new role, the market regulator says in a statement on September 11.

Mr. Kamarudin, who joined the SC in 1993 from Malaysia’s central bank, has experience in various areas including bonds, derivatives, fund management, and Islamic capital markets and supervision. He had also been seconded to Citibank Malaysia, where he was involved in bonds and sukuk, or Islamic bond, transactions while supporting the bank’s regional Islamic finance business.

Meanwhile, the SC promoted Salmah Bee Mohd Mydin from deputy director to director of the intermediary and fund supervision division, and hired Tengku Zarina Tengku Chik as director of corporate resources.

Ms. Salmah has more than 20 years of experience in the finance and capital markets industry. Before joining the SC in 1994, she was a business reporter at a local daily newspaper.

Tengku Zarina comes to the SC from Malayan Banking, the country’s biggest bank, where she was head of operational excellence for global banking. She has over 25 years of global banking experience in corporate and international finance.