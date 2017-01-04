SFC allows listing of Hong Kong L&I ETFs

04 January 2017 Category: News, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific By Natalie Leung

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong has given the green light for the listing of leveraged and inverse (L&I) ETFs tracking all Hong Kong broad-based indices, and will begin accepting applications from issuers on January 9.

The decision came after a six-moth review by the SFC, following the launch of the initial batch of non-Hong Kong and non-Mainland L&I Products.



Jackie Choy, director of ETF research at Morningstar Investment says the complicated approval process from Mainland regulators is the main factor currently preventing the SFC from considering the inclusion of Mainland-based indices. This decision however has been widely anticipated by the investment community.



It is expected that these new products will boost investor demand, particularly those with a more local appetite and who crave familiarity, says Mr. Choy. “Launching products in this space would make sense for local issuers,” he adds.



David Quah, head of ETF at Mirae Asset Global Investments is also confident that this new product will be popular with local investors, however he adds: “Providers may need some time to educate HK investors before the product can pick up similar traction to that experienced in neighbouring markets.”



As of November 2016, L&I products accounted for only 0.2% of the overall ETF market in Hong Kong.