Hong Kong regulators scrap plan for joint listing committee

19 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is downplaying controversy over the scrapping of a proposed committee with the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing (HKEX) to jointly vet listing applications in the territory.

The SFC and HKEX consulted with the securities and financial industry last year on a set of proposals aimed at enhancing the exchange’s decision-making and governance structure for listing regulations. This included a plan for a regulatory committee comprising representatives from the SFC and HKEX to decide on listing matters.

But the plan for the committee was dropped when the SFC and HKEX jointly announced the results of the year-long consultation on September 15.

The regulators say they made the decision after considering market feedback, adding that the exchange will remain the primary front-line regulator.

“The SFC will play the role of statutory regulator” with its previous “front-loaded” approach, which means it will only intervene when there is a serious listing problem, the SFC and HKEX say in a joint statement.

The SFC and HKEX have also decided to establish a new listing policy panel (LPC) to initiate and centralise discussion of listing policies.

The scrapping of the proposal for the committee has ignited controversy as it means the HKEX will continue to be the main power for listing applications. The bourse appears to have a conflict of interest as both a regulator and a commercial institution, according to an analyst who spoke to Asia Asset Management (AAM) on condition of anonymity.

At a press conference on September 15, SFC Chairman Carlson Tong denied that the decision to drop the committee proposal was a concession to brokers and lawyers who support a listing market that is leniently regulated, according to a report on the Radio Television Hong Kong’s (RTHK) website. He said the decision was made mainly because the SFC has adopted the front-loaded supervision policy to deal with serious matters,

“The SFC and Hong Kong exchange have got different roles. I think what is important is to uphold our quality and to do a good job in relation to regulation so that we’re an international finance centre,” RTHK quotes Mr. Tong as saying.

He adds that “the enhanced structure ensures that policy development is more agile, coordinated and responsive to emerging risks and market development imperatives, and that listing decisions are made in a transparent and efficient manner.”

David Webb, an independent shareholder activist, criticised the decision to drop the joint committee plan.

In a commentary on his personal website, Mr. Webb writes that “the conclusion represents a huge climb-down by the SFC, leaving the powers with HKEX and its listing committee (which is stacked with issuers and their paid advisers).”

According to Mr. Webb, “the joint committee was about taking the first step to move the regulatory function from HKEX and this has now been abandoned.”

A spokesperson for the SFC did not respond to a question from AAM on whether the regulators would review the listing mechanism in the short term.