SGX’s DLCs sees record high daily trading

13 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) says the trading of daily leverage certificates (DLCs) hit a record S$78 million (US$57.94 million) on September 6, erasing the previous high of S$50 million reached on August 3.

DLCs, also known as constant leveraged products or factor certificates, give investors a leveraged return based on the daily performance of an underlying index.

SGX has ten long and short DLCs that are based on three underlying indices – MSCI Singapore Index (SiMSCI), the Hang Seng Index, and the Hang Seng Enterprise Index.

DLCs fall under the SGX’s specified investment products (SIP), and are therefore only available to SIP-qualified retail investors.

According to data provided by SGX, interest in DLCs appears to have picked up this month. The average daily turnover of DLCs in the first six trading days in September was over S$30 million, more than four times the daily average of S$7.35 million in August.

The SGX did not provide a reason for the spike in trading in DLCs. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Asia Asset Management.

In a statement, SGX says the ten DLCs tracking the three indices generated a cumulative turnover of S$375 million since they were launched two months ago.

The SGX data show that the most active DLCs to date are the 5x Long SiMSCI and 5x Short SiMSCI, which accounted for more than 70% of the total turnover since the launch.

"Since the launch of DLCs on July 17, 2017, these two DLCs have consistently been the most actively traded, offering investors an exchange-traded instrument to capture leveraged returns of up to 5 times on the daily performance of a local benchmark," SGX says in the September 8 statement.

Meanwhile, the Singapore regulator also says monthly turnover of structured warrants hit S$1.5 billion in August, the highest thus far in 2017. In addition, the warrants registered turnover of S$160 million on August 10, the highest on a daily basis in ten years.

Structured warrants are financial instruments issued by third-party financial institutions. They offer retail investors an alternative avenue to participate in the performance of an underlying asset at a fraction of that asset’s price.