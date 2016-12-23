SGX completes acquisition of Baltic Exchange

10 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Singapore, Europe By Asia Asset Management

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) has completed its acquisition of the Baltic Exchange, enabling the Singaporean multi-asset exchange to expand its contract and derivative businesses to the European market.

The SGX submitted a non-binding bid for the acquisition of the London-based Baltic Exchange in February 2016. The two bourses later entered into an exclusive discussion regarding a cash offer for 100% of the share capital of the Baltic Exchange, which was agreed at a price of £77.6 million (US$96.08 million) in September.

The Baltic Exchange is the world's only independent source of maritime market information for the trading and settlement of physical and derivatives shipping contracts.

According to the SGX, the despatch and payment of a special dividend to the Baltic Exchange’s shareholders is expected to take place on November 18 this year.

Mark Jackson, currently vice chairman of the Baltic Exchange and a director of shipping agency AM Nomikos & Son (UK), has been appointed chief executive officer of the bourse.

Loh Boon Chye, chief executive of the SGX, previously claimed that the acquisition was driven by a desire to expand the market: “We now look forward to completing the transaction and realising the growth opportunities as we bring together two important maritime centres.”

The acquisition comes following SGX’s regional rival Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing (HKEX)’s acquisition of the London Metal Exchange for $1.4 billion in late 2012. Cross-border business is one of the areas the two Asian exchanges are vying for.

As of the end of October, total market capitalisation of the 760 Singapore-listed companies on the SGX stood at S$912.1 billion ($656.4 billion).