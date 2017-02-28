Rajat Kohli comes in as head of global markets for India at Societe Generale

Rajat Kohli has been appointed as head of global markets for India at Societe Generale, replacing Gopal Bhattacharya in the role, who has left the company to pursue other opportunities.

Rajat Kohli

Mr. Kohli joins Societe Generale from BNP Paribas where he spent 11 years, most recently as its head of institutional business in its global markets division. His mission now is to further develop Societe Generale’s markets activities in India including derivatives, foreign exchange and Indian rupee products.

Based in Mumbai, he reports locally to Evelyne Collin, chief executive and chief country officer, India and regionally to Arnaud Lhoste, head of markets sales for Southeast Asia and India. Mr. Kohli brings with him over 14 years of experience in the financial markets across various asset classes. Prior to BNP Paribas, he worked at Citibank for the markets division in Mumbai and Singapore.

The French financial services group has been present in India since 1978. As of December 31, 2015, the Societe Generale group’s AUM stood at 1.33 trillion euros (US$1.4 trillion).