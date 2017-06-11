Sun Hung Kai Financial snaps up UK brokerage and research firm

09 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, USA, Europe, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

Hong Kong-based Sun Hung Kai Financial (SHKF) has acquired London-headquartered specialist brokerage and research firm North Square Blue Oak Limited (NSBO) for an undisclosed sum.

The deal, for 100% of NSBO, enables SHKF to conduct institutional brokerage, specialist research and corporate finance businesses in the UK. According to a SHKF statement posted on June 7, the acquisition has been approved by UK regulators and NSBO has been renamed Sun Hung Kai Financial (UK) (SHKF (UK)).

SHKF is 70% owned by Mainland securities company Everbright Securities Company (Everbright Securities). According to the SHKF statement, the acquisition will enable Everbright Securities to expand its business to European markets and develop its international sales and transaction networks. It also asserts that SHKF (UK)'s clients stand to benefit from its new owners’ China research and execution capabilities.

Additionally, now the deal has been completed it means SHKF and SHKF (UK) can work in unison to provide trading services of financial products, and corporate finance, asset management and other integrated financial services to both their foreign and domestic clients.

The acquisition comes 18 months after SHKF and NSBO began engaging in a broad range of business exchanges and collaboration in the sharing of research products, transaction services, customer and project referrals, and exchange of staff.

Established in 2003, NSBO, or SHKF (UK) as it’s now known, specialises in providing financial services to large- and mid-sized institutional clients whose AUM amounts to over US$2 billion each. It also offers specialist equity execution trading services that cover the markets in Europe, Asia and the US.

SHKF and its subsidiaries had approximately HK$96.3 billion (US$12.35 billion) in AUM, assets under custody and/or advice as of March 31 this year.