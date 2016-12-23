Hong Kong-listed small-cap stocks to benefit from newly-launched stock link

06 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Market players expect the newly-launched Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect (Shenzhen Connect), which went live on December 5, to spur Mainland capital flow into Hong Kong-listed small-cap stocks due to their attractive valuations.

The launch of the cross-border link comes two years after the introduction of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect (Shanghai Connect) – the pilot scheme that enables international investors in Hong Kong to invest in A-share large caps listed in Shanghai, and vice versa.

Erwin Sanft, an analyst at Macquarie Capital, states in a report that the launch (of the Shenzhen Connect) signifies an easing of capital outflow concerns and provides international investors with access to China’s most dynamic equity market.

The current list of eligible stocks for the southbound Shenzen-Hong Kong link is being expanded to include constituents of the Hang Seng Small Cap Index with market capitalisation above HK$5 billion (US$644 million).

Mr. Sanft elaborates that the Shenzhen Connect has added another 102 stocks to the list, bringing the total number of stocks to 417. “Hong Kong-listed China small caps trade at 30% cheaper than the large caps, and much less compared to the 168% premium in the A-share market. We expect inflows from the Shenzen Connect to further support the re-rating of Hong Kong-listed China small caps.”

Commenting on the northbound trade from Hong Kong into Shenzen and Shanghai, Winner Lee, an equity analyst at BNP Paribas, comments: “Based on year-to-date flows on the Shanghai Connect, foreign investors are not too enthusiastic about investing in onshore equities. We believe that northbound flows are likely to be light in the early stages due to expectation of further RMB depreciation and limited knowledge on Shenzhen stocks.”

With foreign investors likely to be cautious about investing in stocks with expensive valuations, Mr. Lee sees the prospect of more investments in interesting and innovative businesses compared to high-risk company profiles.

“We have constructed two baskets; with the first being the Shenzhen Rising Stars Basket, which captures the fundamentally-solid technology and healthcare companies, and the second is the Shenzhen Innovative Basket, which includes technologically innovative companies. The valuations are relatively inexpensive, though growth could be very high. The two baskets can offer decent liquidity which can trade up to US$40 million per day,” he adds.



Qiumei Yang, CEO of ICI Global Asia Pacific, points out that the Shenzhen and Shanghai Connects will allow foreign investors to access the vast majority of A-shares traded in China. “This is a major milestone towards the internationalisation of China’s capital market. We congratulate the regulators on the successful implementation of the stock connect, which will significantly improve the investment opportunities available to funds and their investors.”