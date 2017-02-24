Taiwan’s SITCA urges regulators to relax rules for asset managers

24 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Taiwan’s Securities Investment Trust and Consulting Association (SITCA) expects the anticipated upcoming regulatory changes for private equity (PE) and individual savings account (ISA)-related products to provide a boost to the island state’s asset management industry.

Jeff Chang, chairman of SITCA, told local media that although there is a diverse range of mutual fund products available domestically, the association is pressing ahead for further diversification in an attempt to reinvigorate the local capital market, according to the China Times.

“The association is promoting the development of the products relating to the Labor Pension Fund’s (LPF) member choice platform. Meanwhile, it is pressing ahead with the development of PE and ISA products. We expect the related products to be launched as early as the second quarter of this year,” the article quoted Mr. Chang as saying, adding that he expects the regulatory watchdog to release the related regulations in the near future.

He went on to say that the ISA products have already been in place in Canada, Japan, Thailand and Korea for many years now.

“Taking Thailand as an example, about 60% of its ISA assets have invested in the local stock market since its inception in 2006 because of tax incentives. The ISA funding helped the Thai stock market to rally as much as 112% in the past with a tripling of growth in total trading volume. We believe Taiwan can follow suit, using tax concession as a sweetener to lure ISA funds to invest in local equities,” Mr. Chang was reported to have said, as well as remarking: “SITCA is holding talks with regulatory bodies. We hope that the authorities can put together the details of the initiative within the first half of the year.”

Additionally, Mr. Chang expects the introduction of PE products to attract more institutional investors such as life insurance companies to the market. He also anticipates that local asset managers will submit their PE product applications in the second quarter of this year.

According to figures from SITCA, the AUM of Taiwan’s onshore funds has been stagnant over the past two years at around NT$2.1 trillion (US$68.2 billion), and the new initiative is therefore expected to boost the size of the industry.