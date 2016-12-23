APAC institutional fee revenues expected to double by 2025

27 September 2016 Category: News, Asia, Australia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Asia Pacific By David Macfarlane

The latest institutional asset-management research, entitled Asian Institutional Client Opportunities 2016, from data analytics and market intelligence consultancy Spence Johnson reveals that Asia Pacific (APAC) institutional investors had paid a total of US$13.4 billion in fees to managers as at end-2015.

The consultant reports that it expects fee revenues to more than double by 2025 to $25.2 billion. It also claims that foreign managers – managers without local manufacturing capabilities – would continue to have a larger share of the revenue in APAC; however, the report also states that their share would decline from 55% in 2015 to 52% by 2025.

Despite reports of the outsourcing of institutional funds to third-party managers decreasing, the Spence Johnson research found that APAC pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and large institutions outsourced $5.7 trillion to external managers as of end-2015, an increase of $1.9 trillion from $3.7 trillion in 2010.

According to the research, the largest asset pool tends to be associated with the lowest fees. The findings showed that the bulk of the assets in APAC – when looked at by country – come from Japan (53%), and by type from pension funds (56%), but Spence Johnson estimates that these segments account for only 41% and 49% of revenues, respectively.

“Foreign managers have done particularly well. They secured 55% of the total external fees valued at $7.4 billion despite having access to only 45% of the assets,” notes Yoon Ng, director APAC at Spence Johnson.

The research claims “large institutional investors have been keeping a tight lid on fees. The rapid growth in outsourcing and the need for the right investments show that foreign firms have better negotiation power in keeping their fees. The low-yield environment and increasing pool of funds held by sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and insurance companies mean increased competition in finding the right investments”.

Singapore-based Ms. Ng adds: “The silver lining is overall revenues have increased. While investment fees are under pressure, the ballooning assets from institutional investors offset this.”

Ms. Ng also tells Asia Asset Management that Spence Johnson covered ten markets for the report: China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. “On the whole, they accounted for $30.7 trillion in total assets and outsourced $5.7 trillion in assets as of [end]-2015,” she says.

According to Ms. Ng, there are four proprietary tools that fed into the report:

Institutional Money in Motion (iMiM): Spence Johnson’s proprietary collective intelligence data platform with over $6 trillion of assets from 100+ managers. Roughly $500+ billion in assets is directly attributable to APAC clients.

APAC Market Metrics: Spence Johnson looked at over 100 institutions across five investor types and ten markets to analyse their total and outsourced asset-allocation trends.

APAC Investor Metrics: A detailed analysis of the 50 largest and most influential investors.

APAC Fee Metrics: Using the same 100+ institutions, Spence Johnson applied a top-down and bottom-up approach to analyse fee/revenue trends.

“With the exception of iMiM, which is completely proprietary and exclusively data driven, the other metrics are constructed using a combination of desk research and qualitative interviews with asset owners/managers,” she explains.