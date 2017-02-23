Fabien Jeudy appointed as CEO at Sun Life Hong Kong

23 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, India, Philippines, Singapore, USA, Indonesia, Vietnam, Canada By Asia Asset Management

Sun Life Hong Kong (SLHK) has appointed Fabien Jeudy as its new CEO. He is responsible for overseeing and growing SLHK’s operations, which include life and health insurance, wealth management and an award-winning pensions business in his new position.

Fabien Jeudy

Kevin Strain, president, Sun Life Financial Asia, comments: “Jeudy’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as 2017 marks SLHK’s 125th Anniversary for delivering award winning products and services to the Hong Kong market. Hong Kong is a critical part of our growth strategy in Asia and I am confident that with his background, expertise and enthusiasm, Jeudy will continue with our great legacy.”

Prior to taking up his new role, Mr. Jeudy was the regional chief operating officer for Sun Life Financial, where he provided business oversight for a number of the company’s functional areas and product development across its operations in Asia. He has over 27 years of experience across Sun Life’s businesses in Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, Indonesia, the Philippines, India and Vietnam.

Belinda Au

Other promotions

SLHK has also made the following senior leadership appointments:

Belinda Au has been appointed general manager, distribution and marketing at SLHK. In this role, she will be responsible for: overseeing the distribution of SLHK’s products across all distribution channels; leading its most respected advisor (MRA) strategy; managing SLHK’s digital transformation; and overseeing all marketing activities. Ms. Au had previously been SLHK’s chief distribution officer since April 2015, where she was responsible for overseeing all sales channels, including agency and financial intermediaries.

Belinda Luk

Belinda Luk is the new general manager, wealth and pensions at SLHK; she now oversees the firm’s pensions portfolio and will explore strategic partnerships to expand the firm’s distribution network and further accelerate its strong growth in the Hong Kong retirement market. She will be accountable for strengthening SLHK’s wealth management capabilities and expand its wealth management portfolio to help grow the retirement savings of clients. Before taking on her new role, Ms. Luk had been senior vice president of SLHK’s pension and group business since August 2008.

Clement Lam

Clement Lam is now general manager for life and health at SLHK. He is expected to build on Sun Life’s well-established life operations platform and expand its health and accident portfolios. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Lam held multiple leadership roles at Sun Life’s regional office and was most recently the head of Telco and FinTech solutions, Asia.

SLHK is a subsidiary of Canada-based insurance giant Sun Life Financial, which had a total AUM of C$903 billion (US$687.22 billion) as of December 31 last year.

