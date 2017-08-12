Asia Pacific insurers identify asset-liability mismatch as key concern

07 July 2017

A mismatch between assets and liabilities, and investment returns that are insufficient to cover liabilities, are the major challenges faced by insurance companies in Asia Pacific, according to Scottish asset manager Standard Life Investments.

The conclusions are drawn from the company’s inaugural survey of Asia Pacific insurers. Fifty-one insurers with total assets of US$4 trillion in Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and Australia were interviewed in the first quarter of the year for the survey, entitled The Twin Forces Reshaping the Industry.

Some 55% of respondents cited asset-liability mismatches as an issue. Many Japanese, Korean, and Taiwanese insurers are experiencing return deficits because the returns from their long-duration investments cannot cover their liabilities.

Hong Kong and China insurers delivered the highest current returns among the respondents.

However, these returns will not be sustainable because their short-duration liabilities are backed by long-duration assets such as long-term illiquid loans, according to Dr. Bruce Porteous, investment director, insurance solutions, at Standard Life Investments.

“The insurers in China and Hong Kong have delivered the required return to date; however it is important not to overlook the significant duration and liquidity mismatch between their assets and liabilities,” Dr. Porteous tells Asia Asset Management (AAM).

He points out that China and Hong Kong insurers are taking an inappropriate level of risk to generate excessive returns, but they won’t be able to do so when regulators tighten risk controls.

David Peng, head of Asia at Standard Life Investments, tells AAM that Asia Pacific insurers are finding it difficult to meet their target returns in the low yield environment because they currently allocate nearly half their investments to domestic sovereign and corporate bonds.

He says Asia Pacific insurers are looking to increase exposure to alternatives and overseas assets for extra returns, greater diversification, and better matching of assets and liabilities.

The survey found that Asia Pacific insurers currently allocate 8% to alternative assets, including real estates, infrastructure, and private equity. That is less than the 12% that European insurers which the company surveyed in 2015 allocate to such assets.

According to findings from the new survey, 78% of Asia Pacific insurers intend to increase exposure to infrastructure over the next three years, 75% are looking to boost exposure to private equity, and 64% to real estate.

Asia Pacific insurers will outsource more of their investments in the course of asset diversification as they lack internal investment capabilities, according to Mr. Peng.