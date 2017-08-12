Standard Life, Aberdeen to map out merger structure in Asia

31 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom By Liz Mak

The impending merger between the UK’s Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management that will create the second largest money manager in Europe, and bring together a combined work force of 580 in Asia, is set to officially close in two weeks.

But even as the market sizes up their respective suites of businesses and investment expertise on the ground in Asia, and what they could mean for clients, the two companies have not yet actually opened up their books to each other because of UK regulatory restrictions

The management of Standard Life and Aberdeen will only start talks to work out the intended model of integration after the merger is officially completed on August 14, according to David Peng, Standard Life Investments’ head of Asia.

“Under the UK takeover panel, we have to maintain separate businesses. We cannot share client details until Day One. We are expected to maintain separate businesses and compete with each other up to the last minute,” Mr. Peng says in an interview with Asia Asset Management.

“People may have different views. They say: ‘Oh you already know.’ We don’t. The committee will be mapping that out from Day One. It’s an ongoing process,” he adds.

This is the eighth mergers and acquisitions deal Mr. Peng has been involved in during his 27-year career in fund management. The previous deals included those involving Aetna, Warburg, Mercury, the Swiss Bank Corporation, Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and BGI.

At BlackRock, he held a number of senior management positions including managing director and chief representative for China. He helped set up a joint venture (JV) between Bank of China and Merrill Lynch, which was transferred to BlackRock through an acquisition in 2006.

“Going up China, nobody was familiar with the name BlackRock. Not many have heard of it,” Mr Peng reminisces.

That perception has changed in the past decade as the US fund house became the world’s largest by assets.

Under Mr. Peng’s watch, since 2011, Standard Life Investments, the asset management arm of Standard Life, has developed a book of business focused on institutional and private wealth clients, with substantial take-up in managing assets for reinsurance clients and real estate investment partnerships through a direct investment office in Singapore.

Notably in China, Standard Life is awaiting regulator’s approval on a joint venture pension insurance company licence, which would be the first in a decade. The company also has a strategic partnership with Bosera Asset Management, the largest manager working for the Chinese Social Security Fund. These will go to the new joint books with Aberdeen, which has a newly approved Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise (WFOE) presence there.

Mr. Peng says he hopes the post-merger brand will stand for broader and deeper offerings. “Clearly everyone refers to them [Aberdeen] as the emerging market equities and fixed income (house),” he says.

Aberdeen, which has a 25-year history in Asia, has a presence in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and Taiwan, and an Asian work force of 500. The company’s co-founder Martin Gilbert was born in Malaysia.

The current setup of Standard Life Investments has been in the region since 2011, having briefly been put on hold and trimmed to a skeleton crew after the global financial crisis in 2009. It has a work force of 80, mostly institutional focused.

Both companies have offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, Japan and Australia. Standard Life Investments also has an office in Beijing.

Globally, the combined company – Standard Life Aberdeen – will operate under a co-CEO model. Hugh Young, managing director of Asia at Aberdeen, is expected to head up the Asian business.