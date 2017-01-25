Stricter risk management could stifle China’s insurance industry

25 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, China By Natalie Leung

A lack of expertise on asset liability management (ALM) and a dearth of talent are looming risks for the Chinese insurance market amidst an increasingly strict regulatory environment, according to S&P Global Ratings.

The short-term liability profile makes it hard for the Chinese insurers to match the current ALM requirements. “There is a trend that new firms that join the market selling short-duration products have gone long-term in terms of their asset investments,” says Eunice Tan, director of financial services ratings at S&P Global Ratings, in an online discussion forum.

The speculative nature of the investments, as well as increased exposure to debt schemes, wealth management products and trust plans, increases the risk of insurers’ profiles and challenges insurers’ liquidity, explains Ms. Tan.

The Chinese regulator, China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), has required Chinese insurance companies to comply with the China Risk Oriented Solvency System (C-ROSS) – a risk-based capital framework – which strengthens capital requirements, risk management and transparency disclosures.

“Risk management policy needs time to evolve, but C-ROSS has given good guidance and direction to the industry,” says Ms. Tan. “The risk can also be diversified by turning to offshore investments, yet the overall overseas investments undertaken by Chinese companies are still quite low due to limited skill in this area. Overseas investments have become a necessary skill-set for Chinese insurers to acquire.”

The CIRC has attempted to tighten up on risky practices in the insurance sector in recent months, by proposing changes to ownership, including capping the individual ownership limits of insurance companies at one-third, down from the current 51%.

Ms. Tan expects more tightening initiatives ahead, particularly in the risk management space, as the CIRC has made it clear that insurance companies have to focus on insurance protection instead of investment activities.

Still, she does not expect any significant trend for consolidation in the insurance sector. “China’s insurance market is still attractive due to the growing middle-class and the low penetration of insurance, which accounted for 3.6% of the country’s GDP in 2015, compared to 7% in [most] other countries,” says Ms. Tan.

With regards to the lack of talent, Ms. Tan is of the opinion that the pool for qualified Chinese insurers is still small considering the brief history of China’s insurance sector. The number of inexperienced newcomers is also relatively high, she adds.