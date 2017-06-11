S&P sees sustainable insurance growth amid tighter Chinese regulations

11 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Strengthening risk management helps China’s insurance industry to refocus on market discipline, while offering business opportunities to insurers in Hong Kong, according to S&P Global Ratings (S&P).

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC)’s public acknowledgement over the weekend of regulatory shortfalls and gaps has shown the regulator’s commitment to strengthen supervision on the industry, the ratings agency says.

CIRC said in a statement on May 7 that regulatory loopholes should be plugged, and called for a sound regulatory framework to overcome shortcomings, including shareholder ownership structures and the authenticity of insurance funds.

“The new measures are a strong signal that CIRC is determined to curb risks and be more transparent in order to enhance policy effectiveness," S&P Credit Analyst Eunice Tan says in a statement on May 9.

Risks in China’s insurance sector have been building up as a result of a more volatile investment and macroeconomic environment. The aggressive investment and expansion strategies by some players also highlighted insufficient risk awareness, the ratings agency says in a report.

Stricter supervision will lead to the emergence of a more sustainable growth model that focuses on insurance protection products and managing regulatory solvency position, it says, adding that insurers are likely to cut back on speculative investments.

“The need to strengthen risk management and compliance will hike up costs, especially for the small- and mid-sized insurance companies. And the hunt for risk management talent will intensify,” according to Ms. Tan.

S&P forecasts overall premium growth in the Chinese insurance market to remain at 15%-20% this year, given the potential demand from an increasing middle-class population and a still-low penetration rate in the industry.

Hong Kong’s insurance sector

The insurance sector in Hong Kong is also feeling the impact of tighter regulation by CIRC. Mainland customers have been banned from using state-backed UnionPay, the PRC’s biggest bank card provider, to buy investment-related insurance products in Hong Kong since last October.

The strengthened scrutiny may slow down the growth rate of premiums in Hong Kong’s life insurance industry, but S&P sees business from Mainland customers continuing to boost premium growth.

Hong Kong’s transparent policy framework and more developed insurance market appeal to both Chinese customers and companies, given the increasing interest by PRC companies to acquire Hong Kong-based life insurers. The mergers and acquisition activity is expected to continue over the next two years, S&P says.

The agency expects life insurers to strengthen their bancassurance partnerships – where insurers can sell insurance products through banks – given that bancassurance accounted for about 41.3% of Hong Kong life insurance premiums at the end of 2016.

The demand for this kind of partnership is rising, particularly with Hong Kong subsidiaries of Chinese banks as Mainland customers are permitted to open Hong Kong bank accounts directly with these lenders.

Although growing influence from Chinese companies intensifies competition in Hong Kong’s insurance market, it also helps accelerate innovation among local insurers, allowing them to streamline processes and find new business opportunities, S&P says.

“Market players will be pushed to their digital capabilities, in line with practices in China,” the report says. “We also expect more cross-border distribution channels will be cultivated, amid concerns by Chinese consumers that the government will further tighten controls on capital outflows.”