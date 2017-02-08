Thailand’s SSF reports healthy returns for 2016

08 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Thailand By Asia Asset Management

Thailand’s Social Security Fund (SSF) recorded healthy investment returns of 52.7 billion baht (US$1.5 billion) in 2016 – up from 44.9 billion baht a year earlier – which was predominantly due to the stellar performance of its investments in bonds and high-security stocks, according to a report in the Bangkok Post.

The report also cited ML Puntrik Smiti, the government’s permanent secretary for labour, as having revealed that the SSF had approximately 1.5 trillion baht in total assets under management as of end 2016, and stating that the healthy returns were testament to the strength of the fund, saying that it is continuously exploring ways to bolster its performance in light of the country’s ageing population.

Chompoopen Sirithorn, head of strategy and research at the Social Security Office – the official bureau that manages SSF’s investments – previously mentioned during Asia Asset Management’s Thailand Roundtable in late 2016 that 95% of the SSF’s current portfolio had been allocated to domestic investments. He added that the fund is looking to gradually increase its overseas investments and will be adding new investment asset classes such as global, infrastructure and gold into its investment portfolios.

Mr. Chompoopen also said that the Trump presidency and its implications to global markets would be a major cause for concern for investors worldwide.