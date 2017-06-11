Decline in China stocks weighs on SSF’s investments

22 May 2017 By Asia Asset Management

The bearish run of China’s A-share market weighed on investments of the Social Security Fund (SSF), the country’s supplementary pension fund, last year.

The fund’s return on investments fell sharply to 1.7%, in 2016, from 15.19% in 2015.

Lou Jiwei, chairman of the National Council for Social Security Fund (NCSSF), the administrative body of the SSF, says the fund recorded accumulated investment revenues of 756.4 billion RMB (US$109.73 billion) from 2014 to 2016, and an annualised return of 9.37% over the period.

The fund’s total AUM was up 64.5%, or 801.2 billion RMB, to 2.04 trillion RMB as at the end of 2016, from 1.24 trillion RMB three years earlier, Mr. Lou said in a May 13 statement. China’s stock market was one of the worst performers in Asia in 2016, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 12.5% for the year. The benchmark indices in Hong Kong and Japan declined by a milder 0.6% and 2.2%, respectively.

Nevertheless, Mr. Lou notes that the SSF still generated an investment return of 31.3 billion RMB for 2016. He also points out that the NCSSF intends to further diversify the SSF’s investment spectrum, and promote the transfer of state-owned capital into the fund.

But given its high liquidity and low risk tolerance, asset allocation will be carried out prudently, with more emphasis on fixed income assets, and a limited position in equities, he says. The fund will not invest in any risky assets such as private equities, he adds.

Currently, external managers manage about 40% of the SSF’s assets. The fund has 18 onshore asset managers, including 16 mutual fund companies and two securities firms.