China’s Social Security Fund return slides in 2016

15 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, China By Asia Asset Management

China’s Social Security Fund (SSF) recorded a sharply lower investment return of 1.73% in 2016, down from 15.19% in 2015, with a profit of 31.9 billion RMB (US$4.7 billion).

The drop was due to a decline of 59 billion RMB in the value of “held-for-trading financial assets” compared to a 5.5 billion RMB increase in 2015, according to the annual report from the National Council for Social Security Fund (NCSSF), the SSF’s supervisory body. It did not provide details of the assets or the reason for the decline.

NCSSF Chairman Lou Jiwei said in March that the pension fund has low tolerance for volatility and thus would have a “relative low” exposure to stock market, according to the state-run China Daily.

The NCSSF says in the June 12 report that the fund has accumulated revenues of 822.7 billion RMB since its inception in 2000, translating into an average annual investment yield of 8.37%.

As of end-2016, the SSF had AUM of 2.04 trillion RMB. The vast majority, or 93.3%, was onshore assets, and the balance 6.7% was offshore assets, the report says.

Some 54% of the assets were outsourced to external managers, and 46% was managed internally.

The SSF is a supplementary pension fund that was established to support social security expenditures. Its funding comes from the central and provincial governments, and the proceeds from China’s public welfare lottery.