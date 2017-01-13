E Fund and State Street form global alliance to boost product development

13 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, USA By Asia Asset Management

China’s third-largest asset manager, E Fund Management (E Fund) and US-based State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), have signed a memorandum of understanding to seek strategic opportunities in China and across global markets in the areas of product development and market access.

SSGA, the asset management arm of State Street Corporation, is the third-largest asset manager in the world with over US$2.4 trillion in assets under management (AUM), while Guangzhou-based E Fund has more than 1 trillion RMB (US$144.6 billion) in AUM.

According to a statement released on the collaboration, the alliance will facilitate the exchange of information in product development and innovation, that could help enhance both firms’ ability to gain and strengthen access to both local and global investment markets.

Lochiel Crafter, executive vice president and head of Asia Pacific at SSGA, says that E Fund can leverage on SSGA’s capabilities in passive, smart beta, active, alternatives and private equity solutions to craft multi-asset products.

“Meanwhile, E Fund’s strong investment acumen, innovative ideas and growing distribution network make the fund manager a solid partner to pair with,” adds Mr. Crafter.

In addition to a retail distribution network covering 52 million investors, E Fund, which was founded in 2001, also has a strong institutional client base for its pension business, which includes China’s National Social Security Fund and numerous corporate pensions.