SSGA promotes Mark Hui to head up index management team

23 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, USA By Asia Asset Management

Mark Hui has been appointed head of global equity beta solutions for Asia ex-Japan at Boston-based State Street Global Advisors (SSGA).

Mark Hui

He reports to Susan Darroch, the firm’s head of global equity beta solutions for Asia-Pacific ex-Japan.

In his new role, Mr. Hui is responsible for overseeing SSGA’s Asian equity index portfolios, which are managed from Hong Kong, where he is based.

“Many investors are searching for more reliable returns from their investments and they’ve turned to index investment solutions to meet their objectives,” observes Ms. Darroch in an August 22 statement. “Mark’s wealth of experience and strong track record in managing index strategies make him the ideal person to lead the index management team as we continue to develop innovative solutions for our clients.”

Mr. Hui, who has over 19 years of industry experience, first joined SSGA as a portfolio manager managing passive portfolios and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2003.

Before he rejoined the company in 2015 as senior portfolio manager responsible for indexing investment management in Asia ex-Japan, he had been head of indexation and ETFs at HSBC Global Asset Management (UK), and was a global asset allocation portfolio manager at Legg Mason Asset Management.

As of June 30, the SSGA global equity beta solutions team had around 70 investment professionals in five locations, managing passive equity portfolios of over US$1.53 trillion on behalf of a wide range of clients.

SSGA is the investment management arm of State Street Corporation. It had AUM of $2.6 trillion as of June 30, according to company literature.