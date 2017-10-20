SSGA hires Juanita Li as head of compliance for Asia Pacific

20 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, USA By Asia Asset Management

State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) has appointed Juanita Li as its head of compliance for Asia Pacific.

Stationed in Hong Kong, Ms. Li will now oversee the development, implementation and management of the firm’s compliance oversight programme in the region, the company says in a statement.

“Juanita is a seasoned compliance professional with in-depth knowledge of the legal and regulatory environment within Asia’s asset management industry. Her deep understanding of and previous experience in compliance make her an ideal fit to lead our Asian compliance team in today’s complex, rapidly changing regulatory environment,” Alyssa Albertelli, chief compliance officer at SSGA, says in the October 19 statement.

“We are very excited to welcome Juanita to our Hong Kong office. As SSGA continues to expand across the region, Juanita will play a strategic role in leading our efforts to maintain the highest industry standards for our clients,” adds Hong Kong-based June Wong, head of Asia ex-Japan at SSGA.

Ms. Li, who has over 25 years of compliance experience in the financial services industry, has held senior roles at BlackRock, where she was head of compliance for Asia ex-Japan; Schroders; and most recently, Aberdeen.

SSGA is the investment management arm of Boston-headquartered State Street Corporation. It had AUM of US$2.6 trillion as of June 30, according to company literature.