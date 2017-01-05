SSS pension hike put on back burner

05 January 2017 Category: News, Philippines, Asia Pacific By Asia Asset Management

The 2,000 peso (US$40.22) pension hike for retired members proposed by the Filipino government pension fund, the Social Security System (SSS), has been put on the back burner until President Rodrigo Duterte and his economic advisory team have studied the proposal and are convinced that the move will be sustainable in the long-term, says Palace Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.



“The President is looking for a win-win solution where he can give pensioners the increase they have been asking for, while the SSS remains solvent at all times,” comments Mr. Andanar.



The hike was proposed by President Duterte during his election campaign, and approved by the Senate in late December 2017. The SSS is due to release the first 1,000 pesos this month, with the second tranche to be paid out on January 2019. However, this would also mean shortening the SSS’s current fund life by 11 years - from 2042 to 2031, which has prompted the government to explore alternative sources to fulfill its promise.



The Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management, Benjamin Diokno however is against the use of taxpayers’ money to fund the proposal. “I don't think it is fair to use taxpayer's money to subsidise the benefits of the pension members.” Instead, he suggests that the scheme be implemented after the country’s tax reforms are mobilised.



The Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act is divided into five packages, including lowering personal income tax rates from 32% to 25%. The bill, which was filed last September, is currently pending approval by the House of Representatives.