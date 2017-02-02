Asia Pacific and Middle East dominate tech investment space

02 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, China, Global, Malaysia, Singapore, Qatar, Saudi Arabia By Asia Asset Management

Three out of the top five most active global sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) investing in private technology companies are currently from Southeast Asia, reports venture capital research outfit CB Insights.

The firm also states that the sum invested by the top ten most active SWFs in private tech companies grew to US$12.66 billion in 2016 from $5.05 billion in 2014, with the number of deals almost tripling from nine to 26.

France’s Banque publique d’investissement, or Bpifrance, has been consistently ranked the world’s most active SWF to invest in private tech companies since 2010. Bpifrance was originally set up as a SWF in 2009 and currently has approximately $27 billion in total AUM.

Singapore’s state-owned investment vehicles Temasek Holdings (Temasek) and GIC Private Ltd (GIC) follow closely behind, in second and third place.

In recent years, Temasek and GIC have been actively engaged in co-investments in technology entities across the globe, such as Uber, Flipkart, and China’s largest ride-share company Didi Chuxing. Khazanah Nasional Berhad, Malaysia’s SWF with $35 billion in total AUM, currently ranks fourth, followed by France’s Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations in fifth place.

Notably, three Middle East SWFs are ranked among the top ten most active players in tech, with the Kuwait Investment Authority in seventh spot, while the Qatar Investment Authority and Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia are in eighth and tenth place, respectively.

Beijing-based China Investment Corporation (CIC) and the Australian Future Fund were in sixth and tenth place as the most active SWFs in the tech investment category.



In terms of individual transactions, the largest equity deal to involve a tech company and SWF was a $4.5 billion Series B fundraising for Alibaba Group’s affiliate Ant Financial Services Group in April 2016. CIC was involved in the acquisition.