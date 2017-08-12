Samsung (Hong Kong) delists six ETFs, leveraged and inverse products

01 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea By Hui Ching-hoo

Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) has delisted two of its Hong Kong-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and four leveraged & inverse (L&I) products mirroring the Korean and Japanese benchmark stock indexes, in a move to optimise its product mix in the territory.

The Hong Kong subsidiary of South Korea’s Samsung Asset Management delisted the six products on July 31.

It was the first delisting of L&I products in Hong Kong since the Securities & Futures Commission released guidelines on the operation of L&I funds in February 2016, outlining the product structure and trading requirements.

Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) was among the first ETF providers in Hong Kong to tap the market, with the launch of L&I products mirroring the Korea Composite Stock Price Index and the Tokyo Stock Price Index in June 2016.

Joanne Siu, associate director of marketing of the company’s ETF and index team, tells Asia Asset Management (AAM) that the delisting will help it focus more on its ETF tracking crude oil futures, and its Hang Seng China Enterprise Index (HSCEI)-linked L&I products, which have been garnering a lot of interest lately. Investors are using these products to take advantage of the recent oil price rally, and to access the newly-launched HSCEI. “We’re still committed to Hong Kong’s ETF and L&I market,” she says. “Samsung Asset Management is the first company to introduce futures and commodities linked ETFs and L&I products in Asia. We’ve a long history of managing commodities, thematic, and L&I ETFs with strong track records.”

“We expect to see the success of these kinds of innovative products in Hong Kong in the near future,” she adds.

The two ETFs that were dropped tracked the Hang Seng Index Futures.

According to Frederick Chu, senior vice president of business development at China Asset Management Co. (Hong Kong), the delisting does not mean Samsung is retreating from L&I products, or that the products have failed.

“The competitive landscape for L&I is undoubtedly complex due to the number of issuance in the market. However, the interest from the general public investors so far over this type of product has been growing,” Mr. Chu tells AAM. “I consider such consolidation as – potentially – a strategy to better align resources to focus on the specific ones to market.”

According to Ms. Siu, it’s too early to say that “the L&I landscape is too competitive in Hong Kong.”

Jackie Choy, director of ETF research, Asia at Morningstar, says that L&I products tracking Japan’s and Korea’s benchmark indexes might have difficulty attracting investors in Hong Kong who are not very familiar with the markets.

“It’s common for ETF providers to drop their products, especially for those with small asset size or low turnover. We expect to see more product consolidation in the L&I market in the future,’’ Mr. Choy tells AAM.

According to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, there were 30 L&I products traded on the bourse as of June 30, 2017, up from 12 at the end of 2016.