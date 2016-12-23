Fooled by conviction – some facts about active investment

28 November 2016 By Tim Edwards*

In order to improve performance, some advocates of active management argue that managers should focus exclusively on their best ideas, holding more concentrated portfolios of securities in which they have the highest confidence. In contrast, S&P Dow Jones Indices argues that such “high conviction” investing is likely to lead to unintended consequences. For asset owners, risks and costs may rise; for the industry as a whole, manager skill may be harder to detect and the number of outperforming funds will likely decline.

Active management is intrinsically difficult. The tendency of most active managers to underperform passive benchmarks has, if anything, grown in recent years, and this has led some observers to advocate that active managers should become more aggressive and operate more concentrated portfolios. Managers who choose to concentrate can only hope to improve their results if they have a particular type of skill, and this skill must be quite rare. If this were not so, active funds would not be facing a performance challenge in the first place.

Skillful managers sometimes underperform; unskillful managers sometimes outperform. The challenge for an asset owner is to distinguish genuine skill from good luck. The challenge for managers with genuine skills is to demonstrate that skill to their clients. The challenge for managers without genuine skill is to obscure their inadequacy. Concentrated portfolios will make the first two tasks harder and the third easier.

Risk is likely to increase; trading costs may rise

More securities mean more diversification. Exhibit 1 makes the point using the S&P 500, comparing the average volatility of the index to the average volatility of its components.

Exhibit 1: Single stock versus index volatility

Between 1991 and May 2016, the average volatility of returns for the S&P 500 was 15%, while the average volatility of the index’s components was 28%.

The difference between one stock and 500 is an extreme case, but it serves to illustrate the obvious point: if the typical active manager owns 100 stocks now and converts to holding only 20 or so, the volatility of their portfolio will almost certainly increase.

In the name of conviction, managers who pick stocks are told to pick fewer stocks. As a consequence, asset owners who pick managers may be required to pick more managers.

Thus, as asset owners cast a wider net to mitigate the now-higher risk of their incumbent managers, the increased concentration of active funds might prove advantageous only to consultants supporting the expanded effort to secure sufficiently diversified active exposures.

If fund sizes do not materially decrease and funds don’t rebalance less frequently, it is likely that trading costs will increase massively with higher concentration. This is because – at higher concentration – both fund turnover and cost-per-trade are likely to increase.

The presumption of skill

The case against greater concentration becomes even more compelling when we consider the scarcity and nature of skill.

The advocates of portfolio concentration assume that it will improve performance, and there is at least some evidence that funds showing greater conviction in their portfolios, as measured by active share, have obtained better results. The evidence is not undisputed, and in any event it’s important to note that the relationship between good performance and high active share cannot be causal. If it were, underperforming managers could sell half the names in their portfolio (chosen at random) and improve their results. Culling the names in this way will surely raise active share, and yet no reasonable observer would argue that it will have anything other than a random effect on performance.

The argument for concentration ultimately relies on two assumptions about manager skill: that skill exists, and that it is particularly acute at the extremes of conviction.

On the contrary, the evidence that manager skill is ephemeral (indeed chimerical) is strong.

*Tim Edwards is senior director of index investment strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices.