Savills IM names Volker Wanka director, fund management for Singapore

10 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore, Germany By Asia Asset Management

International real estate investment manager Savills Investment Management (Savills IM) has appointed Volker Wanka as director, fund management for Singapore. He was previously director, fund management for Savills IM Frankfurt where he took up the role as fund manager for two Savills IM-managed Asian property funds. Prior to joining Savills IM, he was based in Singapore from 2008 to 2014, where he was vice president, real estate investments with SEB Asset Management.

Volker Wanka

In his new role, Mr. Wanka will lead the fund management and transaction activities for Savills IM’s Asia Property Fund 2 and Asia Pacific Fund, as well as help grow the firm’s portfolio in Asia by taking charge of some of the company’s upcoming Asian-themed products. Commenting on his new role, he says: “I look forward to joining Savills IM at an exciting time and furthering the company’s business expansion in Asia Pacific with my knowledge and experience in the region.”

Michael Flynn, chief executive officer, Asia Pacific at Savills IM, remarks: “Volker’s experience in real estate investment management and fund management in Europe and Asia will be an invaluable asset to the team here in Singapore. His deep knowledge and expertise in the Asian markets will certainly bolster the team’s strategy to achieve continued growth and expansion in Asia.”

Mr. Wanka’s appointment is the latest in a series of senior management appointments at Savills IM as the firm further strengthens its leadership team in the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30 last year, the firm was managing total assets of around 17 billion euros (US$17.93 billion).