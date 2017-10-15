Savills IM appoints new Asia research manager

24 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Philippines, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

UK-based real estate investment manager Savills Investment Management (Savills IM) has appointed Benedict Lai as Asia research manager to beef up its research capability in the region.

The appointment was effective August 21. He is based in Singapore and reports to Kiran Patel, chief investment officer of Savills IM.

"Mr. Lai's appointment is the latest in a series of strategic hires at Savills IM as the company seeks to deepen its bench and strengthen its local capabilities in the Asia region, in line with its ongoing global expansion,” the company says in a statement on August 23.

Mr. Lai will be responsible for developing house views on Asia Pacific real estate markets, and providing “thought leadership” for new fund ideas and investment themes, it adds.

Mr. Lai was previously assistant vice president of Asia Pacific research at PGIM Real Estate. Prior to that, he held various positions at Capital Malls Asia Limited and Jones Lang LaSalle.

Mr. Patel says in the statement that Mr. Lai’s experience will help Savills IM “integrate our research functionality” into the company’s “investment thinking and enhance our value-add in our advice to clients."

"As we witness growing appetite among investors for Asia real estate, Benedict's appointment will prove invaluable as we continue to grow the Savills IM business in Asia," he adds.

Savills IM had about 17 billion euros (US$20 billion) in total assets as at September 30, 2016.