Schroders poaches Jason Yu from Standard Life Investments

07 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, USA, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

British multinational asset management firm Schroders has named Jason Yu as its head of multi-asset product for North Asia.

Jason Yu

He joins the London-based company from Standard Life Investments (SLI), Hong Kong, where he was investment director in multi-asset for Asia Pacific.

Based in Hong Kong, Mr. Yu reports to Garth Taljard, head of multi-asset management, who remarks: “We have seen continued and growing demand from investors in Asia for multi-asset solutions. With markets looking increasingly expensive, and the prospect of rising volatility, investors are looking for strong asset allocation and risk management skills to generate outcomes meeting their needs. Jason brings with him a wealth of experience, which will allow us to continue to deliver high quality solutions and client service in Asia.”

Mr. Yu has over 13 years of experience in finance – before joining SLI, he had stints at Wellington Management, Wells Fargo and Barclays Capital and has worked across Asia and the US.

In his new role, Mr. Yu’s responsibilities include the Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Korea and Japan markets, where he will work with both institutional and intermediary clients. His main focus is on supporting the growth of Schroders’ multi-asset business in North Asia, and delivering outcome-based solutions to clients in the region. Schroders’ Asia product team also collaborates closely with its global multi-asset product and portfolio management teams, according to a June 6 statement from the firm.

As of March 31 this year, Schroders’ multi-asset business had over US$82 billion in AUM globally. The company had total AUM of $490.7 billion as of December 31, 2016.