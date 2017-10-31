Schroders strengthens multi-asset team in Asia with new hire

31 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Europe, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

Schroders has hired Dr. Zijian Yang as a multi-asset fund manager for its Asian business.

Zijian Yang

Based in Hong Kong, he will join the company on November 1 and report to Patrick Brenner, head of multi-asset investments, Asia, at Schroders, the company says in an October 30 statement. Dr. Yang will be primarily focusing on the management of Schroders Life-Cycle funds.

“We are delighted that Zijian is joining our expanding multi-asset team in Hong Kong. His long-standing career and fund management expertise make him a valuable addition to our existing capabilities,” Mr. Brenner says. “Zijian’s appointment further highlights our continued commitment to our growth in Asian markets and the increased demand for multi-asset solutions from our clients in the region.”

Dr. Yang joins Schroders from Allianz Global Investors Asia Pacific (AGI), where he was a senior portfolio manager, responsible for the management of multi-asset portfolios for Asian institutional clients, with expertise in relative and absolute return and target risk strategies. He has almost a decade of industry experience, working as a portfolio manager in Hong Kong and Europe for a variety of different funds internationally.

Dr. Yang’s appointment follows on from the recent hire of Keiko Kondo as Schroders’ deputy head, multi-asset investments Asia, on October 23.

Schroders’ multi-asset business had over US$84 billion of assets under management (AUM) as of March 31. As of September 30, the London-headquartered asset manager had AUM globally of $577.3 billion.