Millennials place higher emphasis on ESG factors when it comes to investing

30 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global By Natalie Leung

Millennials, which can be defined as “a person reaching young adulthood in the 2000s”, rank environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on par with investment outcomes, a study by global asset management firm Schroders found.

According to the Schroders Global Investor Study, which surveyed 20,000 end investors in 28 countries, ESG factors are definitely more of a priority for Millennial generation individuals, aged between 18 to 35, compared to older generations.

Of all the ESG factors, including corporate governance, social responsibility and environmental impact issues, corporate governance tops most investors’ lists. Millennials’ rate it at an average of 7.4/10 compared to non-Millenial investors rating it at 7/10.

Millennials, the report determines, are more likely to actively pull funds from companies with poor ESG records, companies associated with weapons manufacturing and dealing, or linked to repressive regimes.

In contrast, 82% of global investors said that they would stay invested in ESG-compliant investments for a longer duration compared to non-ESG compliant investments, with over a third of them claiming that their investment in companies with positive ESG philosophies would be at least two years longer.

“The interest in ESG and corporate governance issues for investors only looks set to grow given its prevalence amongst Millennials,” says Jessica Ground, global head of responsible investing at Schroders. “While returns are still the most important issue, ESG’s importance to end investors means that these factors are too big for any adviser to ignore.”

Given that globally, Millennials currently have an annual spending power of about US$200 billion, Amanda Young, head of responsible investment at Standard Life Investments, told Asia Asset Management (AAM) earlier this year in an exclusive interview that companies need to prepare for this new consumer base.

“They are much more socially aware and environmentally conscious, not necessarily because they are ethical but just because that’s the way they are – and this is what we have to adapt to,” she pointed out.

Positive impact

Although introducing ESG factors into the investment process would result in a small but steady performance benefit, no evidence of any negative impact has been found, according to a Barclays’ report on sustainable investing and bond returns in October.

The report also indicates the governance (G) score had the strongest impact on performance among the three scores (E, S and G), citing bonds with a higher ‘G’ score tended to benefit from less downgrades, compared to those with a low ‘G’ score.

New York-based Dinah A Koehler, director and equity specialist for sustainable equities at UBS Asset Management, told AAM in an exclusive interview in June this year that most people think governance is only about looking at organisation factors such as board structure and behaviours – which are crucial to defaults and even earnings fraud.

However, she added: “Not enough people are saying: Let’s start to look at the financial data that could give us an indication of governance effectiveness. We need to look more broadly at metrics beyond the behavioural aspects and consider additional signals of potential governance failures in financial data.”