Hong Kong investors lag global peers in adopting sustainable investment

16 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Hong Kong investors are lagging behind their Asian and global peers in adopting sustainable investing, likely because they don’t fully understand the concept, according to a survey by UK-based Schroder Global Investor (Schroders).

The conclusion is based on a Schroders survey of 22,100 investors globally between June 1-20 about their sustainable investment strategies. Of the 500 institutional investors in the survey, 150 are from Asia, including 30 in Hong Kong.

Sustainable investing refers the investment strategies, which seek to consider both financial return and positive social and environmental impact.

Schroders says in a statement that only 7% of Hong Kong institutional investors have increased their sustainable investment over the past five years, compared to 33% in Asia and 48% globally.

However, the survey did find that 64% of Hong Kong institutional investors expect sustainable investment to be more important in the next five years, versus 59% of their Asian counterparts and 67% of global peers

Schroders Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer Chris Durack says sustainable investment is becoming an important topic to investors globally.

“Despite growing awareness, Hong Kong investors may still have some way to go in fully understanding and adopting sustainable investments to ensure they meet their long-term investment objectives,” he observes in the October 12 statement.

The survey also shows that 55% of Hong Kong retail investors have increased their sustainable investments over the past five years, lower than their Asian and global counterparts, where the shares are 68% and 64%, respectively.

“Hong Kong retail investors generally exhibit sustainable behaviours, but the survey showed that they lag behind their global and Asia peers on taking action,” Mr. Durack says.

“Sustainable investing is not just about focusing on green funds,” he notes, adding that funds which incorporate environmental, social, and governance factors into the investment process are better positioned to help investors create real long-term value.

According to the survey findings, global institutional investors identify performance concerns, lack of transparency and reported data, and difficulty in measuring and managing risk as the top three challenges in pursuing sustainable investing.