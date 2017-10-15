Major Southeast Asian currencies seen to firm on China FDI

09 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam By Goh Thean Eu

Major Southeast Asian currencies, which have been strengthening in recent months, are likely to remain firm over the long term, partly driven by China's foreign direct investments (FDI), according to industry players.

The Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar have appreciated 6% against the US dollar since January, while the Thai baht has risen 7%. The Indonesian rupiah, which gained 2.7% at one point, is now up 0.2%.

Edward Ng, a portfolio manager at Tokyo-based Nikko Asset Management, has a bullish outlook on the region’s currencies.

“We are fundamentally positive on Southeast Asian currencies on a long-term view, as we believe that the improved flow of sticky FDI into Southeast Asia will provide an important structural support to regional currencies, helping cushion hot money outflows in the event of risk aversion in markets,” Mr. Ng says in an October 5 research report.

Rudie Chan, chief investment officer of Eastspring Malaysia, agrees. Speaking at a media briefing in Kuala Lumpur on October 5, he says he sees long-term stability and strength in the region's currencies.

According to Mr. Chan, these currencies, and especially the Malaysian ringgit, are at a "cheap level".

"While the ringgit continues to be pressured from the US rate hike cycle, the currency remains fundamentally undervalued over the long term,” he says. “Malaysia has attracted one of the highest inflows of foreign money in the region, and I expect this trend to continue next year.”

Malaysia has been one of the largest beneficiaries of Chinese FDI in recent years.

In his report, Mr. Ng notes that Chinese FDI accounted for 6.2% of total Malaysian FDI inflows in 2016, up from just 1% in 2010.

"Chinese companies have signalled willingness to finance a large share of projects in Malaysia, backed by soft loans from China-headquartered banks," he says.

Last year, the leaders of China and Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding that will see Chinese companies take part in major projects worth US$33 billion in Malaysia.

Other Southeast Asian countries are also benefiting from the flow of FDI from China.

Indonesia and China have signed a $5.1 billion contract for a 150-kilometre high-speed railway line from Jakarta to Bandung in West Java. China is providing 40% of the total investment for the project, which is expected to be completed in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Philippine and Chinese governments have identified three priority infrastructure projects in the Philippines, including the North-South railway line, that will be financed via a $9 billion credit facility pledged by Beijing last year.

In Vietnam, Chinese companies have been involved in the construction of the Vinh Tan 1 Power Plant and the China-Vietnam Economic and Trade Zone.

"China's long-term investment commitment towards Southeast Asia is expected to reap tremendous economic benefits for the recipient countries,” Mr. Ng says in his report. “The region's connectivity to the rest of the world will be vastly improved, on the back of planned major infrastructure projects.”

"This, together with the expansion of Chinese companies' regional footprint in Southeast Asia, will create enormous employment opportunities for the latter, and drive investment and regional economy. More importantly, Southeast Asia will have access to much needed financing and expertise which was previously unavailable.”