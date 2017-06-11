Mainland ABS products on the cusp of change

08 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Hui Ching-hoo

The number of asset-backed securities (ABS) in China has been growing as demand from domestic institutional investors increases, according to the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC).

In a report on May 24, AMAC says the number of ABS approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) was up 26.44% year-on-year to 110 in the first quarter of this year.

These products had 168.4 billion RMB (US$24.42 billion) in total AUM, up from 87 products with AUM of 73.98 billion RMB in the first quarter of 2016.

Since late-2014, the CSRC has approved 702 ABS with total AUM of 859.29 billion RMB. Of this, 639 were listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges as at end-March 2017, and 63 are trading on the over-the-counter platform, according to AMAC.

Some 46.62% of these products were sourced from financial leasing assets, 7.01% from real property, 9.12% from enterprise receivable assets, and the balance from other assets, including private public partnership assets and trustee assets.

They yield between 4%-6% a year on average, with an average investment period of four years.

About 76.74% of the assets, or 659.4 billion RMB, is overseen by 63 securities companies, and 23.26% or 199.9 billion RMB is managed by 42 asset managers.

Tebon Securities is the top player with total AUM of 98.9 billion RMB in ABS as at March 31, followed by Hengtai Securities and Huatai Securities with 43.1 billion RMB and 42.3 billion RMB, respectively. CITIC Securities is the fourth with 40.4 billion RMB.

On the asset manager side, Harvest Fund Management is the largest player. Its segregated account management subsidiary, Harvest Capital Management, had total AUM of 37.5 billion RMB as of March 2017, placing it fifth on the list of top players.

AMAC says high fees for the products mean the majority of purchasers are institutional investors. It notes that the investment committed by an institutional investor on an individual product ranges between 1 million RMB – 13.1 billion RMB.

That said, the investor base has become more diversified in recent years.

“The products have recently drawn considerable interest from pension funds, private equities, Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor funds, RMB Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor funds, endowment funds, and charity foundations”, the AMAC report states.