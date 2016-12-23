Senior management shuffles for ShawKwei in Hong Kong and New York

07 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Europe By Asia Asset Management

Asian private equity (PE) firm ShawKwei & Partners (ShawKwei) has appointed Peter Ko as managing director of the firm’s Hong Kong office and David Hudson as senior adviser based in the US, effective immediately.

Mr. Ko has over 25 years of experience in private equity focussed on the Asia-Pacific region. His experience has spanned from executing cross-border investments at Asian Oceanic Group, undertaking earlier Asian buyouts at William E. Simon & Sons (Asia) Limited, a PE fund manager founded by former US Treasury Secretary Bill Simon, and serving in senior investment and management roles at H&Q Asia Pacific.

Mr. Ko further bolsters ShawKwei’s presence and investment capability in Asia, while Mr. Hudson provides on-the-ground representation with the United States PE funds community.

Commenting on the appointments, Kyle Shaw, ShawKwei’s founder and managing director, says: “Peter and David are exceptionally well-proven private equity professionals, bringing deep industry experience to ShawKwei as we seek to capitalise on our large pipeline of buyout opportunities in the mid-market space.”

Mr. Hudson is a PE industry veteran, with a 40-year career managing, advising and investing in businesses across Asia and the United States. Since 2008, he has been a principle at Darby PE where he oversaw all strategic and operational aspects of the firm’s platforms in Asia. He also spent nearly 20 years with JP Morgan in commercial and merchant banking roles both in the US and Asia, and served as managing director of Salomon Brothers Asia before becoming president and CEO of ING Barings.

ShawKwei is a hands-on investor; having acquired, merged, and invested in a wide range of multinational companies across Asia and Europe since its formation 25 years ago.