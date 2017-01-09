Low trading volumes in first month of Shenzhen-HK Stock Connect launch

09 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Despite underwhelming market response in the first month of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect launch on December 5, 2016, market experts are confident that its trading volume will pick up as investors develop a better understanding of each jurisdiction's stock markets.



According to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the average daily trading volume for the first four weeks following the launch of the programme amounted to around HK$2 billion (US$257 million) - equivalent to less than 10% of its aggregated quota. Northbound trading was recorded at HK$2.67 billion in the first month, less than the allocated 20% northbound quota, while southbound trading was recorded at HK$923 million – or less than 8% of the allocated quota.



Jian Shi Cortesi, investment manager for Chinese equities at GAM, tells Asia Asset Management that the market’s response, although weak, is within expectations. According to Ms. Jian, the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect which was launched in November 2014 had also experienced lacklustre response from investors in the early days of its launch, as investors were waiting to observe the market before partaking in trading.



With regards to the below-par southbound trading, Ms. Jian explains that many large caps in Hong Kong were already tradable under the Shanghai connect. The Shenzhen connect therefore only opened trading to around 100 mid and small caps. “Also, Mainland investors tend to be momentum driven. Since the Hong Kong stock market has not been particularly strong, there is no big incentive for them to buy Hong Kong stocks,” she adds.



Likewise, international investors in Hong Kong do not find Shenzhen stocks particularly attractive, as they trade at much higher valuations compared to Hong Kong stocks and Shanghai stocks.



Ms. Jiang however, expects the situation to improve as investors accumulate knowledge and experience of the “new markets”, and with the incorporation of the A-share market in the MSCI Index. “Stock wise, we believe high-yield stocks in Hong Kong are attractive to Mainland investors as these stocks allow them to keep assets in Hong Kong dollars while earning good dividend yields. In comparison, international investors tend to pick high quality A-share companies, with good growth potential, and trade at reasonable valuations.”



Bin Shi, managing director of Chinese equities at UBS Asset Management, had previously commented that Chinese retail investors are active traders in their own markets and prefer to invest in smaller companies. At present, small and mid-cap H-shares are trading at a significant 70% discount compared to their Shenzhen-listed peers and thus Mr. Bin believes that investors are likely to take advantage of this “arbitrage opportunity” (under the Shenzhen connect) and push up valuations of Hong Kong-listed small and mid-cap stocks.