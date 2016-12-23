HKEX and SZSE geared up for launch of Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect

13 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) are all set for the imminent launch of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect (Shenzhen Connect), with the conclusion of a four-party agreement.

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK) and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company (HKSCC), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of the HKEX, signed an agreement with SZSE and the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited (ChinaClear) on October 11 as part of implementing the cross-border stock linkage.

The HKEX states that the Shenzhen Connect is set to go live in the second half of November. However, the commencement of the programme is subject to market readiness and approval by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and Hong Kong’s Securities & Futures Commission (SFC).

The main content of the four-party agreement is related to the circulars issued by SEHK and HKSCC between August 16 and September 28, 2016. These include key features such as the establishment of the order-routing agreements and the shares eligible to be traded under the pilot scheme.

Alan Wang, investment director and head of research (Shanghai) of Value Partners, claims the Shenzhen Connect will be more impactful than the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect (Shanghai Connect), the cross-boundary stock access between Hong Kong and Shanghai released in late 2014.

“The Shenzhen Connect is more than just a continuation of the Shanghai Connect. The former’s benefit is more profound in the sense that its northbound flow offers international investors better exposure to the high-growth parts of China’s economy. On southbound channel, the programme expands the eligible Hong Kong stock list to include the Hang Seng Small Cap Index.”

Mr. Wang anticipates that the southbound investment under the Shenzhen Connect would be more robust than its northbound flow in view of the lower valuation of Hong Kong-listed small and mid-caps.

SZSE President Wang Jianjun points out that the eligible stocks [for the Shenzhen Connect] include constituents of the SZSE Component Index and SZSE Small/Mid Cap Innovation Index, as well as SZSE-listed A-shares of A+H companies.

“They share the features of wide market capitalisation coverage and high market representativeness. The valuation and market value of these eligible stocks are quite similar to those of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect,” Mr. Wang adds.

HKEX Chief Executive Charles Li remarks that the Shenzhen Connect would complete the plan to link the secondary equity markets of the Mainland and Hong Kong: “Stock Connect gives us a model for mutual markets access beyond and we continue to work on breakthroughs in other asset classes to offer the market more flexibility, more products and more opportunities.”

The launch of the Shenzhen Connect was initially planned for the end of 2015, but was postponed due to the Mainland’s volatile stock market.