Shinichi Yamamoto named president and CEO of Manulife Asset Management Japan

06 April 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan By Asia Asset Management

Manulife Asset Management has appointed Shinichi Yamamoto as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Manulife Asset Management Japan (MAMJ), a move that it says is part of ongoing efforts to further strengthen the company’s business in Japan.

Manulife Asset Management is the global asset management arm of Canadian insurance giant Manulife Financial Corporation (Manulife).

Mr. Yamamoto, who has about 20 years of industry experience, was most recently president and co-CEO at PIMCO Japan, overseeing the company’s pension, financial institution and retail businesses.

In his new role, Mr. Yamamoto is responsible for overall development and implementation of MAMJ’s strategy, working with investment, distribution, and affiliate locally and regionally to continue to deliver on the company’s growth plans, Manulife says in a statement on Wednesday (April 5).

He reports to Michael Dommermuth, executive vice president and head of wealth and asset management for Asia at Manulife, and Gavin Robinson, president and CEO of Manulife Japan.

“Since the integration of our wealth and asset management businesses in Japan last year, we have been working vigorously on broadening our wholesale retail distribution channels, and deepening our partnership approach with our institutional clients here,” Mr. Dommermuth says in the statement.

“We believe Mr. Yamamoto will play a key role in driving the overall growth of our business in Japan, bring about differentiated, enhanced customer experience, and deliver new, objective-oriented solutions to our investors,” he adds.

Mr. Robinson says in the statement that Mr. Yamamoto’s “long experience in successfully managing multi-channel distribution networks fits neatly with Manulife’s ambitions to deliver a holistic array of wealth and asset management solutions to our customers”.

Mr. Yamamoto succeeds Yoshihide Nagata, who retired at the end of last month.

Manulife Asset Management had US$343 billion of AUM globally as at December 31, 2016.