Oliver Johnson replaces Nick Quin as Asia head at SimCorp

24 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Singapore, Europe, United Kingdom, North America, New Zealand By Asia Asset Management

Investment management solutions and services provider SimCorp has hired Oliver Johnson as managing director (MD), Asia Pacific.

Oliver Johnson

He takes over as MD from Nick Quin who after a long successful career at the firm resigned to move back to New Zealand in early 2017. Having joined SimCorp in May, Mr. Johnson will be based in Singapore, and reports to Jochen Müller, SimCorp’s executive vice-president, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC, according to a statement from the company.

In his new role, Mr. Johnson will be responsible for overseeing all management, operations, sales and distribution, plus enhancing client relationships to drive the business growth of SimCorp’s integrated solution offerings across the region.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Müller says: “I am delighted to welcome someone of Oliver’s calibre to the SimCorp Asia team. Oliver’s wealth of experience in the industry will help us maintain our high quality of client service and attract new clients as we continue to invest in the region as part of our Vision 2020 goal. Oliver and his team represent our ongoing, long-term commitment to the Asia Pacific region.”

Mr. Johnson has more than 12 years of financial services and software industry experience, of which six years involved leading complex customer relationships and projects at a senior management level in Asia. Prior to joining SimCorp in May, he was most recently MD at eFront Singapore, where he was responsible for managing operations across APAC. During a 12-year career with eFront, he worked in London, Dubai, Australia and Singapore, with experience in growing the business’s Asian footprint.

“SimCorp’s depth of experience in APAC and the quality of its talent are well-known in the financial services industry and was one of the key attractions for me to join the team. The average tenure of SimCorp’s team in APAC far exceeds the industry average and demonstrates the company’s dedication to providing clients with not only the best people, but also the continuity of a long-term vision. I am excited to be given this opportunity to develop the business regionally and to help our current and future clients unlock more value through SimCorp’s world-class solutions,” says Mr. Johnson in the statement.

SimCorp provides integrated investment management solutions to asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers, and sovereign wealth funds. Listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, it is a global company, regionally covering all of Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific.