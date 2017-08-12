SocGen to sell China JV stake to Warburg Pincus

02 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, USA By Liz Mak

Societe Generale (SocGen), France’s third-largest bank by assets, is set to sell its 49% stake in Fortune SG Fund Management (Fortune SG) to US private-equity house Warburg Pincus, according to a regulatory letter seen by Asia Asset Management (AAM), and verified by three sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

Speaking to AAM on condition of anonymity, the sources say Warburg Pincus will likely close the deal with SocGen within this month. Neither party has engaged a third-party advisor for the transaction, and the price has not been finalised.

SocGen has no current plans to apply for a wholly foreign-owned enterprise licence to replace the joint-venture for continued exposure to the Chinese asset management market, according to bank insiders.

Z-Ben Advisors, a Shanghai-based fund consultancy, predicts the deal will likely set a new valuation record for merger and acquisitions for the Chinese mutual fund industry. The entry of a private equity (PE) house will also change the profile of shareholders participating in the Chinese fund market, which is typically dominated by banks and insurance companies.

“This makes for the very first global PE company to gain exposure to China’s retail mutual fund industry,” Ivan Shi, director at Z-Ben Advisors says in a social media posting.

The impending sale will mark an end to SocGen’s 14 years of investments in the China fund industry, where it was a pioneer.

It will also end the bank’s long-term joint-venture partnership with Baosteel Group – renamed China Baowu Steel Group Corporation since a government-mandated merger with a Wuhan-based competitor at the end of last year – which holds the other 51% stake in Fortune SG.

Fortune SG was the second Sino-foreign fund joint venture approved to set up in China, in 2003. It is now the twenty-second largest fund company out of 119 players in the domestic mutual fund industry, with total AUM of RMB122.8 billion (US$18.3 billion), according to end-June data from Wind Information, a data company.

Despite Fortune SG’s growth over the years, senior executives tell AAM that the decision to sell was made by SocGen’s Paris management – with minimal input from the local management teams.

In its last financial update in May, the French bank signalled it would need to raise cash after reaching a settlement with the Libyan Investment Authority in a dispute concerning bribery. It has upped its reserves earmarked for legal costs to 2.4 billion euros ($2.8 billion), which sent its first-quarter net income plummeting 19% year-on-year. The bank will release its second-quarter results later today.

Insiders tell AAM Warburg Pincus intends to hold the 49% stake in Fortune SG only as a portfolio investment for its funds. The deal will not signal a return to the fund business for the PE company, which had exited the business in 1999, when it sold Warburg Pincus Asset Management to Credit Suisse.

It will be the second foray into Chinese financial services for Warburg Pincus. Its first investment was in a consortium with Goldman Sachs and other institutional investors that acquired a minority stake in Huarong Asset Management in 2014, a Chinese “bad bank” which invests in non-performing loan portfolios purchased from banks.

In a company brochure seen by AAM, Warburg Pincus describes its local investment strategy as being underpinned by its view of “mega-trends in China”; that it participates through “active involvement in portfolio companies to improve governance and management”.

“For Warburg Pincus, they could have positive views on (the) China asset management industry so they chose to tap into this area by gaining exposure on mutual fund management. The value-add on (the) mutual fund sector is not clear yet,” Miao Hui, a senior analyst at Cerulli Associates in Singapore tells AAM.

Warburg Pincus has invested a total $7 billion in China since 1994, when it opened an office in Hong Kong, with the average deal reaching $1 billion. It also set up an office in Beijing in 2003, and in Shanghai two years later.

Globally, Warburg Pincus has invested in excess of $60 billion in over 780 companies in more than 40 countries.