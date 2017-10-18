Fullerton Fund Management appoints Jenny Sofian as CEO

18 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, China, Japan, Singapore By Goh Thean Eu

Singapore-based asset management Fullerton Fund Management (Fullerton) has appointed Jenny Sofian as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Jenny Sofian

She takes over from Ho Tian Yee, Fullerton’s chairman who has been the interim CEO since Manraj Sekhon left last November, the company says in a statement on October 16.

Ms. Sofian comes to Fullerton from Amundi Singapore, where she was most recently CEO and head of South Asia, responsible for the Southeast Asian and Australian operations.

She starts at Fullerton on November 1, and will lead development and implementation of the company’s overall business strategy.

Mr. Ho will be working closely with Ms. Sofian to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities.

“The appointment of the new CEO will further cement our strategic vision to be a leading fund management company and to grow value for all stakeholders, be it clients, employees and shareholders,” Mr. Ho tells Asia Asset Management (AAM).

He notes that Fullerton has business operations in Singapore, Shanghai, Tokyo and London, and that the company “has embarked on a focused plan to raise assets, establishing direct relationships with institutional investors and asset allocators in all the major geographical regions, as well as partnering with Asian and European distributors to access local retail markets.”

According to Mr. Ho, Ms. Sofian's appointment “will further accelerate this process, as we grow our footprint globally.”

He describes the new CEO as “a proven leader with an established record of growing businesses and creating value for stakeholders.”

Mr. Ho adds: “Her people-oriented approach and interpersonal skills will also be a force of motivation for the team. I am confident she is the right person to lead Fullerton on the next phase of its journey.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Sofian says she intends to “focus on accelerating Fullerton's growth across our key markets, as the firm continues to deliver strong investment returns for clients.”

“I believe we are at the cusp of incredible opportunity and prosperity in Asia, and I look forward to working with the rest of the Fullerton team to further the firm’s success and grow it into a 'best in class' asset management house,” she says in the company statement.

Fullerton had AUM of over S$17 billion (US$12.54 billion) as at September 30.