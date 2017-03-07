Scotland’s Standard Life and Aberdeen look likely to merge

07 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, United Kingdom, Scotland By David Macfarlane

In response to recent media speculation surrounding a potential merger between Edinburgh-based Standard Life plc (Standard Life) and Aberdeen Asset Management plc (Aberdeen), the firms’ issued a joint statement on March 4, which confirmed that they are indeed in discussions in relation to a possible all-share merger.

Aberdeen shareholders would own 33.3% and Standard Life shareholders would own 66.7% of the combined entity under the terms of the potential merger. According to The Scotsman, the combined group would manage funds worth £600 billion (US$737.06 billion). The newspaper states Standard Life has a stock market value of over £7 billion and Aberdeen Asset Management just over £3.5 billion. Between them, they employ around 9,000 people globally.

If the deal were to go through, Standard Life Chairman Sir Gerry Grimstone would become chairman of the board of the combined group, with Aberdeen Chairman Simon Troughton becoming deputy chairman. Keith Skeoch, CEO of Standard Life and Martin Gilbert, CEO of Aberdeen, would become co-CEOs of the combined group. In addition, Bill Rattray of Aberdeen and Rod Paris of Standard Life would become CFO and CIO respectively. It is envisaged that the board of directors of the combined group would comprise equal numbers of Standard Life and Aberdeen directors.

Implications of the deal

Active managers have been trying to stop a tide of investors shifting money to low-cost, passive funds and have been cutting costs to maintain or boost profitability, reports The Business Times in Singapore’s coverage of the news. Its article on the subject claims Aberdeen, hurt by weaker sentiment toward emerging markets, has had more than three years of redemptions, leading Mr. Gilbert to reduce expenses and freeze salaries for higher-paid workers.

The Lion City broadsheet cites Laith Khalaf, a senior analyst at financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown plc, as saying: “Aberdeen has been struggling of late. They have seen a huge number of outflows for a significant period of time so probably a combination with Standard Life will steady that ship somewhat”.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times states that analysts view the deal as a cost-cutting opportunity, with several predicting that about a tenth of the combined 9,000 staff would lose their jobs as a result of the tie-up. The business newspaper cites an undisclosed senior fund manager from a rival European investment house as saying: “They only need one back office, one IT infrastructure and one sales force. There could easily be 1,000 [redundancies]”.

Both firms declined to comment when asked by Asia Asset Management about the possible implications for their Asia operations.

Strength in numbers

According to the joint statement, the combined group would draw on the expertise across its markets and endeavour to harness the talent in both companies to optimise the benefits for clients and shareholders of the combined group. If the merger was to take place, the Scottish investment giants claim that it would:

“Harness Standard Life and Aberdeen’s complementary, market-leading investment and savings capabilities, which would deliver a compelling and comprehensive product offering for clients covering developed and emerging market equities and fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and alternatives;

“Establish one of the largest and most sophisticated investment solutions offerings globally, positioning the combined group to meet the evolving needs of clients;

“Reinforce both Standard Life and Aberdeen’s long-standing commitment to active management, underpinned by fundamental research, with both global reach and local depth of resources;

“Create an investment group with strong brands, leading institutional and wholesale distribution franchises, market leading platforms and access to long-standing, strategic partnerships globally;

“Bring scale, as one of the largest active investment managers globally with £660 billion of proforma assets under administration and financial strength, transforming the combined group’s ability to invest for growth, innovate and drive greater operational efficiency;

“Deliver through increased diversification an enhanced revenue, cash flow and earnings profile and strong balance sheet that is expected to be capable of generating attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders, including dividends;

“Result in material earnings accretion for both sets of shareholders, reflecting the significant synergy potential of a combination.”

Standard Life must either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Aberdeen, or announce that it does not intend to make an offer by no later than 5pm on April 1 under the terms of the takeover code.