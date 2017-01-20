Emerging markets to lead global economic upturn amidst uncertainties

20 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, USA By Natalie Leung

Uncertainties surrounding the US’ fiscal policies post-election will matter to Asia, says Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard Life Investments (SLI).

With corporate tax reforms at the heart of president-elect Donald Trump’s fiscal agenda, Mr. Milligan forecasts US corporate profits to improve with a growth rate of 5%, with the potential to reach up to 10% to 15%, if the Senate decides to reduce corporate taxes. Meanwhile, he adds, the supernormal profit growth for the last 12 months has also helped to attract global capital from both emerging markets and developed markets into US assets this year.

However, while it remains to be seen what the valuations on US equities will be due to the political uncertainties, Mr. Milligan expects capital to flow into the emerging markets in the second phase as investors shift from more expensive markets to cheaper markets.

Alex Wolf, senior emerging markets economist at SLI, says emerging markets will lead the global upturn in terms of manufacturing, production and trade this year on the back of stronger global trade, increasing demand from the US and UK, pick up in commodity prices and China’s economic stimulus.

However, he believes emerging markets still hinge on president-elect Trump’s policies as they stand to suffer the most in the event of a trade war between the US and China, given that most emerging markets are on the global trade chain.

The firm has projected China’s growth to stand at 6%, 0.5% lower than official Chinese government projections at 6.5%. This is because despite a strong rebound over the second half of the last year; Mr. Wolf expects some moderations in China’s growth this year.

“We will see movement towards tightening measures because of the fear of asset bubbles and housing bubbles, and some of the measures will cool down the demand,” says Mr. Wolf. “It is expected that the national congress will pursue a stable economic environment this year,” he adds.